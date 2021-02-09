The 5 best Angel cards in MTG Kaldheim

Shepherd of the Cosmos Righteous Valkyrie Stalwart Valkyrie Vengeful Reaper Eradicator Valkyrie

Angels are Flying creatures with powerful abilities in Magic: The Gathering that can turn the tides of a match in your favor.

They’ve been a part of MTG since its inception and have various abilities, such as empowering other creatures or restricting your opponent from casting various effects. The upcoming Kaldheim set is adding a couple of Angels that should easily fit into your decks.

Here are the best five Angel cards in MTG: Kaldheim.

Shepherd of the Cosmos

Image via WotC

CMC: 6(WW)

Type: Creature – Angel Warrior

Stats: 3/3

Keywords: Flying

First ability: When Shepherd of the Cosmos enters the battlefield, return target permanent card with converted mana cost two or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Second ability: Foretell for three (W) (During your turn to may pay two and exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it on a later turn for its foretell cost.)

Shepherd of the Cosmos is an expensive six-mana cost Angel with mediocre 3/3 stats, but he allows you to return a permanent card with a cost of two or less from the graveyard onto the battlefield. If set up on an earlier turn with Foretell, you can surprise your opponents with interesting combos, such as Kaya’s Ghostform in the Historic format.

Righteous Valkyrie

Image via WotC

CMC: 3(W)

Type: Creature – Angel Cleric

Stats: 2/4

Keywords: Flying

First ability: Whenever another Angel or Cleric enters the battlefield under your control, you gain life equal to that creature’s toughness.

Second ability: As long as you have at least seven life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get+2+2.

This three-mana cost Angel has a statline of 2/4 alongside Flying. If you have multiple of them out once you have a health required to activate its effect, you can buff up your creature to +4/+4 or more.

It synergizes well with the upcoming Youthful Valkyrie, which gets buffed up with +1/+1 for every other Angel entering the battlefield. These two cards combined make up a solid early-game board. This card can buff itself up, making it a Flying Angel with 4/6 stats for a three-mana cost.

Stalwart Valkyrie

Image via WotC

CMC: 4(W)

Type: Creature – Angel Warrior

Stats: 3/2

Keywords: Flying

First ability: You may pay 2(W) and exile a creature card from your graveyard rather than pay this spell’s mana cost.

Stalwart Valkyrie is a solid 3/2 Angel with Flying that can be summoned on the second turn if you played a creature on turn one. Its original cost of four mana might be too high, but you should be easily to cheat it out by exiling a creature from your graveyard instead.

This is a great card in Limited, similar to Bone Picker, and will fit into various Standard decks as well.

Vengeful Reaper

Image via WotC

CMC: 4(B)

Type: Creature – Angel Cleric

Stats: 2/3

Keywords: Flying, deathtouch, haste

First ability: Foretell for 2(B). (During your turn, you may pay 2 mana cost to exile this card from your hand face down. Cast it later for its foretell cost).

Vengeful Reaper is a mono-black Angel, costing four mana for 2/3 stats and three effects: Flying, Deathtouch, and Haste. It’s a similar creature to Vampire Nighthawk with an additional one-mana cost. The foretell effect allows you to surprise your opponent with Haste and Deathtouch, taking down powerful creatures your opponent might throw at you.

You could play this early to stop your opponent from attacking with creatures while you build up a board.

Eradicator Valkyrie

Image via WotC

CMC: 4(B)

Type: Creature – Angel Berserker

Stats: 4/3

Keywords: Flying, Lifelink, Hexproof from planeswalkers

First ability: Boast for two (B), sacrifice a creature: each opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker. (Activate this ability only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn.)

Eradicator Valkyrie is another monoblack Angel with 4/3 stats and powerful effects for a four-mana cost. It’s strong overall, but its three toughness makes it quite vulnerable to various three-damage spells. The hexproof from planeswalkers should help her survive various effects early on and while she looks similar to Rankle, Master of Pranks, her Lifelink ability should help you stall the game a bit if you’re running into some trouble.