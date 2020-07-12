Temur Reclamation continues MTG Standard domination at Untapped II qualifier

Competing for a seat at the Red Bull Untapped MTG Arena Finals later this year, Yoshihiko “WanderingOnes” Ikawa won the second Magic: The Gathering Untapped International Qualifiers today with Temur Reclamation.

Over 1,300 MTG players registered for the Red Bull second international online qualifier this weekend, with a majority playing archetypes like Bant Ramp, Mono-Green Aggro, Sultai Ramp, and Temur Reclamation. As the field was whittled down to 64 competitors for a single elimination playoff, it was Temur Reclamation that had the highest overall win percentage and WanderingOnes claiming $75,000 and a seat at the MTG Arena Untapped Finals.

Also playing Temur Reclamation this weekend at the second Red Bull Untapped International Qualifiers was Magic World Champion Javier Dominguez, finishing in second behind Ikawa.

Yoshihiko “WanderingOnes” Ikawa: Temur Reclamation

Javier Dominguez: Temur Reclamation

Mani Davoudi: Bant Ramp

Andrés Orosa” Cachyrulo” Fernandez: Simic Ramp

Victor “Vcardarelli” Cardarelli: Temur Reclamation

Hamilton Santos: Mono-Green Aggro

Christian “Ccalcano” Calcano: Four-Color Reclamation

Eric Ausseil: Rakdos Sacrifice

Temur Reclamation may have helped WanderingOnes take home a title win this weekend but Mono-Green Aggro was the other winner with a win rate of 55.2 percent. And not too far behind the top-two performing decks was Jund and Rakdos Sacrifice with around a win rate of 54 percent.

Bant Ramp was the most-played archetype over the weekend at the second MTG Arena Untapped International Qualifier with a total of 204 competitors playing it. Temur Reclamation was the second-most brought deck at 178, followed by Mono-Green Aggro at 151 and Sultai Ramp at 121.

The next Red Bull Untapped International Magic Qualifier will take place on July 26 for the United Kingdom. Registration for the event is now open and seats are limited to a total of 216 players.