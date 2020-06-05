Teferi warps time with new MTG planeswalker card in Core Set 2021

Wizards of the Coast revealed Teferi, Master of Time today, a new Magic: The Gathering planeswalker card included within Core Set 2021.

Teferi is the face of the M21 set, similar to how Chandra was in M20. And his new planeswalker card, Teferi, Master of Time, has him bending the rules like never before in Magic. Able to activate his abilities at Instant speed, the new Teferi will change how planeswalkers work in Magic forever.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: 4(2U)

Title: Legendary planeswalker

Starting Loyalty: Three

Static Ability: “You may activate loyalty abilities of Teferi, Master of Time on any player’s turn any time you would cast an Instant.”

Plus-one ability: “Draw a card, then discard a card.”

Minus-three ability: “Target creature you don’t control phases out (treat it and anything attached to it as though they don’t exist until it’s controller’s next turn).”

Minus-ten ability: “Take two extra turns after this one.”

Illustrated by Yongjae Choi, the image of Teferi features him distorting time, which is exactly what the planeswalker will do across multiple Magic formats. A player can essentially activate Teferi, Master of Time twice (once on each player’s turn) per round in Standard. But in Commander, with five players at a table, Teferi can be activated up to five times if he remains on the battlefield. With a starting loyalty of three, Teferi could have a loyalty count of eight after one round.

Teferi’s minus-three ability isn’t that great but his other two abilities are powerful. His plus-one allows for card draw on each player’s turn and Teferi’s ultimate can easily end a match by allowing his controller to essentially take three turns in a row.

Teferi, Time Master and the M21 set have a digital release date of June 25 and an official launch taking place on July 4.