Teferi, Kaya revealed for Black is Magic Secret Lair drop

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria Kaya, Ghost Assassin Cultivate Ponder Shalai, Voice of Plenty

Three cards were revealed today as part of the MTG Secret Lair Black is Magic drop, which celebrates Black History Month with alternate art cards illustrated by Black artists depicting expressions of Black identity.

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria, Kaya, Ghost Assassin, and Cultivate are additions to the Secret Lair drop that opens up for pre-orders on Feb. 22 to March 31. Shalai, Voice of Plenty and Ponder are also included in the drop alongside two unannounced borderless alternate-art cards.

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria, illustrated by KNIIO, shows Teferi with his family in a moment that celebrates Black fatherhood. Kaya is Magic’s first Black female planeswalker and her card, Kaya, Ghost Assassin, is getting the alternate art treatment by artist Dani Pendergast. Hillary Wilson takes Cultivate, the efficient mana-ramp spell with flavor text on the persistence of Black people and building a healthier future. It also touches on the history of Black farmers as described in the Secret Lair’s design article.

The drop is available in foil and non-foil printings. Non-foil is $39.99, while foil costs $49.99. Proceeds are going toward digital art, game design, and game development programs of Black Girls Code, an organization that supports and empowers girls of color in STEM fields.

Here are the contents of the drop:

One borderless alternate-art Shalai, Voice of Plenty

One borderless alternate-art Ponder

One borderless alternate-art Cultivate

One borderless alternate-art Kaya, Ghost Assassin

One borderless alternate-art Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

Two additional borderless alternate-art cards to be revealed soon

More information on Secret Lair Black is Magic will be revealed on Feb. 16.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.