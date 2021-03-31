Strixhaven’s Quandrix archetype illuminates janky equations with Augmenter Pugilist MDFC

It's always the quiet ones that pack a hefty punch.

The third of five Magic: The Gathering Modal Double-Faced spell creatures in the Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set was revealed today by Wizards of the Coast, pumping up mathematicians at Quandrix College with Augmenter Pubilist//Echoing Equation.

Scheduled to release in April, STX highlights five colleges on the plane of Arcavios. Each college is represented by two Magic enemy colors and was designed around a theme of conflict. Quandrix College at Strixhaven University delves into the world of equations and math, showcased in today’s STX spoiler, Augmenter Pubilist//Echoing Equation.

Augmenter Pubilist//Echoing Equation

The STX set will feature a cycle of five Rare MDFC spell creatures, one for each college at Strixhaven University. Representing Quandrix College (GU), Augmenter Pubilist//Echoing Equation has the potential to create janky combos with lethal hitting results. It’s a bomb in Limited and will likely get tried out in a number of Magic formats.

Frontside: Augmenter Pugilist

Image via WotC

CMC: 1GG

Type: Creature—Troll Druid

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/3

Keyword: Trample

Ability: As long as you control eight or more lands, Augmenter Pugilist gets +5/+5.

Augmenter Pugilist wants to hit opponents hard and over the top. Slotting nicely into Simic Ramp decks as a three-drop, the Troll packs an extra punch with his backside spell.

Backside: Echoing Equation

Image via WotC

CMC: 3UU

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose target creature you control. Each other creature you control becomes a copy of it until the end of turn, except those creatures aren’t Legendary if the chosen creature is Legendary.

Green Stompy and Simic Ramp decks are packed with large creatures, providing an abundance of targets for Echoing Equation. Within the STX Quandrix archetype, there’s also a large number of small creatures who could easily become 8/8 creatures when Augmenter Pugilist becomes the target creature of his own spell.

Players can test out the cycle of MDFC creature spells with the digital release of STX on April 15.

