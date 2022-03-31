Streets of New Capenna MTG legendary Raffine shows off new Connive mechanic

The Obscura crime family are masters at deception, using their finely tuned magic powers to pull the strings on the New Capenna underworld.

Led by Raffine, the White, Blue, and Black aligned group is coming with a new mechanic called Connive.

Connive lets Magic: The Gathering players loot then put counters based on how many nonland cards were discarded. The official reminder text for Connive is: “Draw X cards, then discard X cards. Put a +1/+1 counter on that Creature for each nonland card discarded this way.”

Raffine, Scheming Seer was revealed on The Command Zone’s video today that discussed the worldbuilding of New Capenna. The three-mana legendary creature triggers the Connive ability.

Obscura Charm was revealed earlier this week and made control players across the Magic community take notice. The Charm is able to reanimate three-cost multicolored permanents like Teferi, Time Raveler in Modern. It can counter an Instant or Sorcery and destroy an opponent’s early-game creature or planeswalker.

Obscura decks in Standard are likely going to be creature-based control decks that lean on White’s tax and exile effects along with Black’s efficient removal and value spells. Blue gives the archetype great sideboard tools and a handful of powerful control finishers.

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Image via WotC

Mana value: WUB

Type: Legendary Creature Sphinx Demon

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Keywords: Flying, Ward 1

Stats: 1/4

First ability: Whenever you attack, target attacking Creature connives X, where X is the number of attacking Creatures.

This is a solid three-drop creature that enables a turbo-looting strategy on its own. Connive is an interesting keyword that can fit into different archetypes. U/W/B Reanimator strategies already exist that want to use the graveyard to bring back big, expensive threats.

Raffine’s attack trigger helps fuel this strategy by drawing cards to find reanimation spells while also discarding targets. Even in a creature-heavy Obscura Control build, the Connive ability is a great way to ensure that you find your answers on time for whatever the opponent plays.

There’s also potential for a three-color aggro strategy that wants to attack with a lot of creatures. The archetype already largely exists in Standard with Orzhov Midrange that could easily flex into three colors. Raffine’s trigger can turn a seemingly innocuous threat into a lethal clock the opponent must remove.

Since the counters are only given out when a nonland card is discarded, spells that can be cast from the graveyard will be useful in Obscura decks. Flashback and Disturb cards from Innistrad: Crimson Vow and Innistrad: Midnight Hunt will likely find homes in this archetype.

New Capenna’s prerelease begins on April 22. The full set releases on Magic Online and Magic Arena on April 28, followed by a tabletop launch on April 29.