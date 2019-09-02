Streamer Showdown challenges ELEAGUE with an MTG Arena Twitch series

Streamer Showdown is jumping aboard the MTG Arena hype train on Twitch with a three-way battle between top Magic: The Gathering streamers.

Premiering the same day as the launch of ELEAGUE Showdown, Sept. 4, Streamer Showdown will air its first MTG Arena stream with a few of the most popular Magic streamers on Twitch.

Streamer Showdown on Twitter Are you ready for our @MTG_Arena Edition?! Join us Wed 3pm EDT w/ @coL_noxious @GabySpartz @NumotTheNummy @coL_Amazonian and see who our first #MTGArena champ will be. https://t.co/MWEyeQ8eLk #ad

Hosted by Kacem “Noxious” Khilaji, the first MTGA streamer event on Streamer Showdown features a three-way battle between Gaby Spartz, Kenji “NumotTheNummy” Egashira, and Amy “Amazonian” Demicco.

Streamer Showdown, airing at 2pm CT on Sept. 4, is issuing a direct challenge to ELEAGUE Showdown, which also premieres on Sept. 4 at 7pm CT.

ELEAGUE on Twitter The ELEAGUE Showdown MTG Arena is premiering Sept 4th, and we have some things to learn before then! @xseven gave us rundown of the Mono White deck, presented by @intel Gamer Days, 8/30 – 9/8. #WhiteWeenies #SuperWeenies https://t.co/WpkdCJM79L

Intel Gamer Days (ELEAGUE Showdown MTG Arena) has yet to announce which Magic players are being invited for the Sept. 4 premiere or how to submit a player application. Streamer Showdown, the smaller-run operation, will showcase four of the top streamers in MTG.

The ELEAGUE Showdown announcement also said that additional information and rules would be posted on the MTG Arena Showdown website. But as of today, no new information is available. Despite being a smaller operation, Streamer Showdown clearly has an edge over the Intel Gamer Days ELEAGUE MTGA Showdown, for now.

The popularity of MTG Arena is growing exponentially, yet the majority of the streaming pool remains diehard players. A poor launch to an MTGA streaming series won’t likely sit well with the Magic community, as Wizards of the Coast quickly discovered with MPL Weekly.

Streamer Showdown airs on Twitch on Sept. 4 at 2pm CT, while ELEAGUE Showdown MTG Arena premieres on Twitch at 7pm CT.