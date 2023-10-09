Shocking MTG Prime Day deals dump overstocked sealed products

Amazon Prime Day returns from Oct. 10 to 11, featuring deals on Magic: The Gathering sealed products like booster boxes, Commander Precon decks, and even prerelease kits.

Slated to take place from Oct. 10 to 11, Amazon is slashing prices on MTG products that are overstocked. The “dumping” of products can typically range from older Standard sets to Commander products that collect dust on shelves. The 2023 Amazon Prime Day deals, however, showcase a wide range of MTG products. All prices are based on deals at the time of writing on Oct. 9.

Standard MTG Amazon Day deals under $100

Players can find multiple Standard set and Draft booster boxes priced at under $100 during the October Amazon Prime Day run. Prerelease kits are also on sale, like the Dominaria United prerelease kit that is marked down 33 percent to $26.95, or a March of the Machine kit that is priced at $22.95.

Innistrad Midnight Hunt Draft booster box : $90.67

: $90.67 Strixhaven: School of Mages set booster : $99.99

: $99.99 Streets of New Capenna set booster box : $90.67

: $90.67 Brothers’ War Draft booster box : $95.98

: $95.98 Streets of New Capenna bundle: $31.99

Fans can also tap into an Amazon Prime Day deal through a Brothers’ War collector booster box that is priced at $201.24. And products like Game Night 2022 at $49.49 or the 2022 MTG Starter Kit at $10.48 are also solid gift items for players seeking to get into the trading card game.

Commander MTG Amazon Day deals

Commander is the most popular format in MTG, and players can catch some decent deals during Amazon Prime Day on a variety of Commander products. Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate products are as low as $88 while newer Commander preconstructed decks like Wilds of Eldraine FAE Dominion are priced at $33.48. Even Commander Masters products have discounted prices for Amazon Day.

Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate Draft booster box : $88

: $88 Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate Commander Legends set booster : $103.95

: $103.95 Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate collector booster box : $158

: $158 Wilds of Eldraine FAE Dominion Commander Precon : $33.48

: $33.48 All four Commander Masters Precon decks : $251.44

: $251.44 All four Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Precon decks : $220.18

: $220.18 All four Warhammer 40,000 Commander Precon decks : $204.95

: $204.95 Commander Masters collector booster box : $184.49

: $184.49 Commander Masters set booster box : $293.99

: $293.99 Commander Masters Draft booster box: $247.91

Players can score on MTG Amazon Prime Day deals starting today, with the official sale running from Oct. 10 to 11.

