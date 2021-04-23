Shock Lands, full-text basics highlight new Secret Lair drop

The newest Secret Lair drop features alternate art Shock Lands, new Mystical Archive art cards, and full-text basic lands.

Dr. Lair’s Secretorium Superdrop contains eight collections available for pre-order on April 26 at 11am CT and ending on May 28 at 11am CT. Each drop is scheduled to release on Aug. 25 later this year. The non-foil version of each drop is $29.99 and $39.99 for foil releases.

Culture Shocks

The alternate art versions of all 10 Shock Lands in this drop reimagine the cards in various settings. There are five drops that can be purchased that have Shocks in five Magic shards: Bant, Esper, Grixis, Jund, Naya. They contain three Shocks that fit into the corresponding shard colors.

These lands have artwork that visits 10 different planes throughout the Magic multiverse. The alternate arts feature settings from Kylem, New Phyrexia, Theros, Amonkhet, Ixalan, Dominaria, Innistrad, Fiora, Tarkir, and Kaladesh. All five Shock Land drops can be purchased together as a bundle for $119.99.

The Full-Text Lands

Full-art lands are an effective way to bling out any deck. Most recently in Theros: Beyond Death and Zendikar Rising full-art basics were available in the set. Wizards of the Coast decided to have some post-modern fun and print full-text lands into a bundle.

These lands have no art and a wall of rules text. One of each full-text basic is available for $29.99. The Voracious Reader bundle comes with 10 of each full-text basic for $239.99 or $319.99 for foil versions.

OUR SHOW IS ON FRIDAY, CAN YOU MAKE IT?

Drawing inspiration from do-it-yourself psychedelic band posters, this drop is a dramatic departure from the standard Magic style reminiscent of the Party Hard, Shred Harder drop from earlier this year. Gamble, Nature’s Lore, Preordain, Decree of Pain, and Wrath of God are getting wild new art from a group of artists that have experience creating rock n’ roll posters.

Showcase: Strixhaven

Strixhaven: School of Mages introduced the Mystical Archive, a group of spells from Magic‘s history found in every booster pack with new art. The Showcase: Strixhaven bundle contains six spells with alternate art in the style of the Mystical Archive. The drop gives a new look to All is Dust, Artifact Mutation, Drown in the Loch, FIre Covenant, Fractured Identity, and Fracturing Dust.

The Main Event Bundle is available for those that want to purchase every Secret Lair drop this time around. The bundle costs $259.99 and contains the following drops.

One Culture Shocks: Bant

One Culture Shocks: Esper

One Culture Shocks: Grixis

One Culture Shocks: Jund

One Culture Shocks: Naya

One The Full-Text Lands

One The Full-Text Lands Foil Edition

One Our Show Is on Friday, Can You Make It?

One Showcase: Strixhaven

One Showcase: Strixhaven Foil Edition

These purchases also come with Magic Arena redemption codes for in-game versions of the new art.