Shimmer Dragon adds powerful card draw to artifact decks in MTG

Shimmer Dragon, a new creature for Magic‘s newest set, Throne of Eldraine (ELD), has a powerful ability to draw cards using artifacts. With Standard rotation nearing, this dragon is a wise addition to any artifact-based deck.

Shimmer Dragon has the classic signs of a control deck finisher, though it does require the player to own a number of artifacts. Four is the magic number here and grants Shimmer Dragon hexproof, protecting it from being targeted by anything your opponent controls. As a 5/6 flier, hexproof means that your opponent will have few ways to deal with your biggest threat.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

All that’s great, but Shimmer Dragon’s true strength lies in its final ability. Tapping two artifacts to draw a card borders on broken. With no shortage of low-cost artifacts in Standard (Guild Globe, Fountain of Renewal, Scrabbling Claws), there should be plenty of ways to activate this ability once or even multiple times in a single turn. It’ll need the right deck, but Shimmer Dragon can absolutely value out your opponent.

Artifact-heavy decks are currently on the fringe of Standard, but Shimmer Dragon and a few other cards hint at the return of a synergistic artifact deck. The Food mechanic and Treasure tokens (perhaps from Smothering Tithe) have the potential to give Shimmer Dragon a great home, coupled with Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge as an alternate finisher.