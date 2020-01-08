Shawdowspear slays Gods in Theros: Beyond Death

An answer to Gods with indestructible and hexproof creatures dropped in today’s Theros: Beyond Death spoilers with the equipment artifact, Shadowspear.

Set to release on Jan. 24, MTG’s Theros: Beyond Death (THB) contains seven indestructible Gods and only a handful of removal spells that can deal with them. But that all changed today with the reveal of Shawdowspear.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Shadwospear is an equipment artifact that gives a creature +1/+1, Trample, and Lifelink. It can also remove hexproof and indestructible from a creature at the cost of one mana until the end of turn. Shadowspear has a low cost of two mana to equip and can activate its mana ability even when it isn’t equipped.

The lore behind Shadowspear explains why it’s a God killer, too. Elspeth nabs Heliod’s spear out of her nightmares and brings it into the living world, according to the story card.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Embercleave has been one of the most powerful equipment artifacts in Standard since the release of the Throne of Eldraine set. Shadowspear isn’t quite as powerful, but it’s a solid addition to any Aggro and Midrange build. It can equip to Fervent Champion at no cost and can give low-cost creatures like Lovestruck Beast and Rotting Regisaur Trample and Lifelink.

Shadowspear won’t end a match as Embercleave can, but it’ll help set up that finishing blow much quicker. Its mana ability is simply the icing on the cake, providing additional versatility in a meta that’s bound to be dominated by indestructible Gods.

In the THB Limited format, Shadowspear is a top pick and may even turn out to be a bomb. It’ll fit into any color deck, providing value no matter what creature it’s equipped to. But it’ll likely see the most play in Aggro and Midrange builds.