Reconfigure rethinks equipment in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Ragavan has some competition for the most helpful Monkey in Magic.

The Reality Chip Simian Sling

Modification is a major theme in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and this is represented in the Magic: The Gathering set’s new mechanic Reconfigure.

Reconfigure is found on Artifact creatures and allows them to either stand on their own or attach to a creature, which opens up additional effects. The official reminder text for Reconfigure is: “Attach to target Creature you control; or unattach from a Creature. Reconfigure only as a sorcery. While attached, this isn’t a Creature.”

Two Reconfigure cards were revealed on today’s Neon Dynasty reveal stream, including a key Artifact for the plot of the set.

Neon Dynasty releases on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Feb. 10 with a full tabletop release on Feb. 18.

The Reality Chip

The Reality Chip

Mana value: 1U

Type: Legendary Artifact creature Equipment Jellyfish

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 0/4

First ability: You may look at the top card of your library at any time.

Second ability: As long as The Reality Chip is attached to a creature, you may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library.

Third ability: Reconfigure 2U

The Reality Chip is good. It may take a few weeks after the release of Neon Dynasty before the proper shell for it is found, but The Reality Chip has a lot to like about it.

In a Standard meta that’s filled with aggro decks, coming down on turn two as an 0/4 is a way to mitigate some of the early-game pressure. Once the battlefield is stabilized, The Reality Chip can Reconfigure onto a creature and allow you to play lands and spells off the top of your deck. That kind of ability is hit or miss.

Like extra turns, playing spells from the top of your deck is as powerful as the cards you’re playing with it. The Reality Chip is slow enough where it’ll most likely find a home in control builds using the ability to play cards off the top as a form of card advantage.

Simian Sling

Simian Sling

Mana value: R

Type: Artifact creature Equipment Monkey

Rarity: Common

Stats: 1/1

First ability: Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Second ability: Whenever Simian Sling or equipped creature becomes blocked, it deals one damage to defending player.

Third ability: Reconfigure.

Pinger effects are in most sets, but Simian Sling is a Neon Dynasty-flavored twist on this style of card. It’s a regular one-drop creature that can attach to a bigger creature in the mid-game where a 1/1 is largely irrelevant in combat. It’s a fine Common that will probably make the cut in Red decks in Limited.