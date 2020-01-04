Purphoros’s Intervention resembles a watered-down Banefire in Theros: Beyond Death

A third Intervention from the Theros: Beyond Death cycle revealed Purphoros’s Intervention, a Sorcery spell that should have been an Instant.

Banefire was once the go-to game finisher in the MTG Standard format because it couldn’t be countered when “X” was five or more. Revealed today during the Theros: Beyond Death (THB) spoilers, Purphoros’s Intervention is similar to Banefire but lacks Instant speed in exchange for susceptibility to counterspells.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Like the other THB Intervention cycle cards that have been revealed, Erebos’s Intervention and Nylea’s Intervention, players can choose one of two options when casting Purphoros’s Intervention:

Create an X/1 red Elemental creature token with trample and haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Purphoros’s Intervention deals twice X damage to target creature or planeswalker.

The first option fits well into an elemental tribal theme deck, triggering Risen Reef while attacking with trample and haste. But with a defense of one, it can easily be removed with Shock or Drag to the Underworld. And the second option is a Banefire look-a-like that deals twice X damage. But it’s at Sorcery speed and is susceptible to a low-cost counterspell like Negate or Quench.

In the THB Limited format, Pruphoros’s Intervention might be worth picking up. But with a rarity of Rare, there are already better options to choose from. And there are still around 80 THB cards that haven’t been revealed yet.

Test out Purphoros’s Invention when Theros: Beyond Death releases digitally on Jan. 16 and via tabletop on Jan. 24. A pre-release weekend is also taking place from Jan. 17 to 19.