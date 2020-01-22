Pick the next Magic world champion and win MTG Arena rewards

Wizards of the Coast is giving away several sweet MTG Arena rewards just for cheering on your favorite Magic player in the upcoming Worlds Championship.

A total of 16 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the world will compete from Feb. 14 to 16 in Hawaii for a $1 million prize pool—and WotC wants to share some of that love with fans. Players can earn prizes, including Worlds card sleeves and random card drops, in MTG Arena simply by choosing who they think will become the next Magic world champion.

Magic Esports on Twitter Introducing Find Your Champion! Get to know our 16 Worlds competitors, #FindYourChampion, watch them win #MTGWorlds, and get some FREE rewards on MTG Arena. Sign up now at: https://t.co/l9pGNtj8jz

Prizes are rewarded depending on how your favorite Magic pro finishes at the World Championship. Every participant will receive a custom Worlds digital card sleeve in Arena and random Rare MTG Arena card drops.

Winner of Worlds rewards: An MTG Worlds digital card sleeve, six random Rare Arena Magic cards, and a trophy pet.

Second-place finish rewards: An MTG Worlds digital card sleeve and four random Rare Arena Magic cards.

Third to eighth finish rewards: An MTG Worlds digital card sleeve and two random Rare Arena Magic cards.

Ninth to 16th finish rewards: An MTG Worlds digital card sleeve and one random Rare Arena Magic card.

The best players from the 2019 season will be playing at Magic Worlds. They’ve either won a Mythic Championship or earned their seat through multiple wins at tournaments over the past year.

Javier Dominguez: 2018 defending Magic Worlds champion

Autumn Burchett: Mythic Championship I champion (tabletop)

Eli Loveman: Mythic Championship II champion (tabletop)

Matias Leveratto: Mythic Championship III champion (Arena)

Thoralf Severin: Mythic Championship IV champion (tabletop)

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: Mythic Championship V champion (Arena)

Ondřej Stráský: Mythic Championship VI champion (tabletop)

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Mythic Championship VII champion (Arena)

Chris Kvartek: Top-ranked Challenger

Raphaël Lévy: Second-ranked Challenger

Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif: Third-ranked Challenger

Sebastián Pozzo: Fourth-ranked Challenger

Andrea Mengucci: Top-ranked MPL player

Seth Manfield: Second-ranked MPL player

Márcio Carvalho: Third-ranked MPL player

Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa: Fourth-ranked MPL player

Enter to win these unique rewards in MTG Arena by visiting the Magic Esports website and be sure to watch the Magic World Championship from Feb. 14 to 16.