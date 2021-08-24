Out of Time Superdrop contains 5 new drops for sale now

Along with the announcement of Magic: The Gathering‘s 2022 schedule, Wizards of the Coast opened sales for a new Secret Lair drop today with five releases called the Out of Time Superdrop.

This Secret Lair release is on sale now and will run until Sept. 14 at 11am CT. Each drop features alternate art reprints of cards that are playable in a variety of Magic formats.

Each drop costs $29 for non-foil and $39 for a foil version.

Here is each release in the Out of Time Superdrop.

Retro-frame cards are hot right now in Magic. These special card treatments were included in Modern Horizons 2 and Time Spiral Remastered this year. Now, Teferi’s Time Trouble brings that treatment to planeswalker cards for the first time. The drop contains Karn, the Great Creator, Teferi, Time Raveler, and Dack Fayden. These cards include new art and a retro frame, as well as old-school text explaining, in detail, what that planeswalker is able to do.

Artist Alexandre Chaudret created art for five cards in this drop. His art begins with simple geometric shapes that are expanded upon to create a full, detailed piece. The Creatures included in this drop have aggressive stats and math references in their power and toughness. This release includes a copy of Brazen Borrower, Vindictive Lich, Meandering Towershell, Ohran Frostfang, and Thragtusk

The Artist Series releases showcase the art of notable artists from in and out of the Magic space. Thomas Baxa and Johannes Voss are given the spotlight in the Out of Time Superdrop. Johannes Voss is a well-known Magic artist with notable pieces on many cards that are staples in the game. His artist series includes four reprints with new art and a poem written by Voss through flavor text. This story is told through Sanctum Prelate, Carpet of Fowers, Sphere of Safety, and Karmic Guide.

While Voss’ art evokes a sense of calm, Baxa’s art conjures a sense of dread and horror. Each drop includes four cards. Baxa breathes new life into Ob Nixilis Reignited, Sliver Hivelord, Sire of Insanity, and Spellskite.

This Kamigawa-focused release taps into the talents of artist JungShan for a series of unique art pieces for five mono-colored legends from Kamigawa. Bringing a Japanese brushwork style to these classic cards, JungShan adds a new look to Magic artwork and reimagines these Commander playable legends.

Players have the option to buy individual drops or pay for a full collection of drops. A full set of all five non-foil drops is available for $119. A foil version of each drop, excluding the Teferi’s Time Trouble drop that’s not available in foil, costs $129.

Both foil and non-foil bundles can be purchased in “The World’s Bundliest Bundle” for $239.