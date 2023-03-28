New Dungeons & Dragons Secret Lair drop will have you playing Cris Pine in MTG Commander

Magic The Gathering players can pre-order the new Secret x Lair Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cards to secure special cards inspired by the characters in the upcoming film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an upcoming live-action movie set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting of the popular tabletop role-playing game. The movie stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez, who are now available in Magic The Gathering as part of a Secret Lair Drop.

The following cards are included in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves drop:

Xenk, Paladin Unbroken

Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer

Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan,

Holga, Relentless Rager

Doric, Nature’s Warden / Doric, Owlbear Avenger

Edgin, Larcenoous Lutenist

Xenk, Paladin Unbroken will find a home in any Auras deck as it gives all Auras you control Exalted, meaning when a creature attacks alone, it gets +1/+1 until the end of turn for each instance of exalted among permanents you control. Xenk also has double strike, turning it into a powerful force that can deal heavy damage with enough Auras on the board.

Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer is the perfect addition for spell-slinging decks as it allows players to roll a d20 each time they play an instant or sorcery spell with a mana value of 3 or greater.

Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan is an excellent addition to treasure decks that also has the benefit of having Hugh Grant in the artwork.

Holga, Relentless Rager helps boost attackers whenever it attacks and has a high defense that should help keep it on the board.

Doric, Nature’s Warden helps players ramp whenever it enters the battlefield, and paying two when it attacks transforms the card into Doric, Owlbear Avenger. The new Bird Bear has vigilance and trample and gives other legendary creatures you control +2/+2 and trample until the end of turn.

Edgfn, Larcenous Lutenist gives Fortell to each non-land card in your hand without Fortell. It also Goads target a creature when you play your second spell each turn. This card can fit into a few different decks, regardless if players lean into the Fortell mechanic.

The Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves regular and foil edition will be released on March 31, 2023. THe standard edition costs $39.99 and the foil version cost $49.99.