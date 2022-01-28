NEO March of Otherworldly Light brings Prismatic Ending to MTG Standard

A Magic: The Gathering cycle of Marches is slated to drop with the release of Kamaigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Scheduled to digitally launch on Feb. 10, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) will bring about a cycle of Marches similar to Prismatic Ending. The Sorcery speed spell, Prismatic Ending, was first introduced via the Modern Horizons 2 set, seeing gameplay in Magic formats like Cube and Modern. Previewed by the GamesRadar website this morning, March of Otherworldly Light is an Instant speed spell that can exile various MTG permanents by exiling cards from hand in the color White.

March of Otherworldly Light

Image via WotC

CMC : “X”W

: “X”W Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Rare

: Rare Additional cost : As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of White cards from your hand. This spell costs two less to cast for each card exiled this way.

: As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may exile any number of White cards from your hand. This spell costs two less to cast for each card exiled this way. Ability: Exile target Artifact, creature, or Enchantment with mana value “X” or less.

The March of Otherworldly Light cost one more White mana to cast than Prismatic Ending, is unable to target MTG planeswalkers, and has a rarity of Rare instead of Uncommon. It can, however, get cast at Instant speed.

Every March cycle within the NEO set will likely have the same additional cost and ability as March of Otherworldly Light. Within the color White, the Instant speed spell is at a slight disadvantage due to the color having a limited number of ways to draw cards in order to replace the ones exiled from hand.

Players can test the worth of March of Otherworldly Light with the global launch of NEO on Feb. 18. A digital release for the new MTG Standard-legal set will take place on Feb. 10.