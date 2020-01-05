Naiad of Hidden Coves is a key limited enabler in Theros: Beyond Death

Theros: Beyond Death (THB) is Magic: the Gathering‘s newest set, and spoiler season is in full swing. One creature spoiled this week, Naiad of Hidden Coves, should see plenty of play as a key enabler for Flash decks.

Naiad of Hidden Coves appears aimed at being a Limited cornerstone, and with a 2/3 body and relatively low cost, it should see play in plenty of Draft and Sealed decks. As a bonus, this is one of Theros’ special enchantment creatures, meaning it will play well with various synergies like the constellation mechanic.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

But its ability is really where this card shines. Making spells cast on other players’ turns leans this card heavily into the Flash archetype, which basically only ever wants to play spells on other players’ turns, even if its just counterspells to deny their plays.

The lack of Flash itself means you can only play Naiad on your turn, a significant enough drawback that he shouldn’t see play in Standard decks (at least, until rotation). That said, this nymph is solid in any Limited blue deck, especially one with four or more instant-speed spells that can take advantage of the cost discount.