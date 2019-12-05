Mythic Championship VII Challengers choose Fires over Sacrifice

Jeskai Fires and Jund Sacrifice were the decks of choice amongst Challengers and Magic Pro League players for Mythic Championship VII.

The November Standard format bans of Oko, Thief of Crowns, Veil of Summer, and Once Upon a Time have helped shape a balanced metagame. For the first time since the release of the Throne of Eldraine set, the meta at a major Magic: The Gathering tournament has been pretty balanced. Jeskai Fires has been reported as the most chosen deck for MCVII, with 17.9 percent of the field playing it.

But surprisingly it wasn’t a majority of MPL players who chose to play Jeskai Fires, rather it was the Challengers. Amongst the Magic Pro League competitors, the deck of choice was Jund Sacrifice. It was the second-most chosen deck at MCVII, with 13.4 percent of the field playing it. Between the two archetypes, they make up 86.6 percent of the metagame at Mythic Championship VII.

Other popular archetypes in Standard are also making an appearance at MCVII, from Golgari Adventure and Izzet Flash to Temur Reclamation.

Golgari Adventure: 11.9 percent

Golgari Sacrifice: 10.4 percent

Izzet Flash: 9 percent

Simic Flash: 6 percent

Rakdos Sacrifice: 4.5 percent

Temur Reclamation: 4.5 percent

Simic Ramp/Elemental: 4.5 percent

Azorius Control: 4.5 percent

Five-Color Fires: 3 percent

Sultai Ramp: 3 percent

Temur Adventure: 1.5 percent

Gruul Adventure: 1.5 percent

Rakdos Fires: 1.5 percent

Esper Control: 1.5 percent

Jund Fires: 1.5 percent

If every Fires of Invention archetype was combined, the decks would make up 23.9 percent of the MCVII Standard meta—a percentage that is significantly lower than the Food decks at MCVI and Bant Golos decks at MCV.

The final Magic Arena tournament of the 2019 season runs from Dec. 6 to 8.