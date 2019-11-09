Mythic Championship VI standings and highlights in Standard Constructed

The race towards the top eight at Mythic Championship VI was full of Food decks and top Magic: The Gathering pros from around the world seeking a chance at the $500,000 prize pool.

Following the final day of ELD Limited Draft at MCVI, only one player had a 10-1 record. Eli Kassis and Brad Nelson were undefeated after day one and still finished in the top five after the Limited rounds on day two. With the Draft rounds out of the way, the fight towards ranking in the top eight came down to who could dominate the Standard Construction rounds at Mythic Championship VI.

MCVI day one metagame breakdown

Simic Food had the best win rate in Standard Construction during the day one matches. Sultail Food was close behind and so was Sultai Sacrifice. Sacrifice was the breakout deck and could possibly be classified as the best deck playing Oko, Thief of Crowns.

Another deck that made the radar was Temur Planeswalkers. Only two players brought the deck to MCVI and went 4-1 yesterday in Standard Construction. But not every good deck from day one played Oko. The top archetype from day one was Golgari Adventure, followed closely by Jeskai Fires and Temur Reclamation.

The standout non-Oko deck during day one, however, was Gruul Adventure. Of the three players using the deck, they had a combined record of 12-3 yesterday. One of those players playing Gruul Adventure just happened to be Mythic Championship V’s champion and current World Champion Javier Dominguez.

MCVI Standard Constructed day two

Once Upon the Time was easily the card of the day, finding creatures and necessary mana for the various archetypes represented at Mythic Championship VI. And based on the decks that made it to day two, it would continue to stand out.

Kassis and his Golgari Adventure deck were challenged right away with a match against Grzegorz Kowalski and his Jeskai Fires deck. Both players were ranked 9-2 at the time and needed a win to stay in the top rankings at MCVI. Neither player dominated the match and control of the battlefield swung back and forth.

The match came down to the wire but it wasn’t Once Upon the Time that would save the day. Kowalski would take the win, moving up in the ranks at MCVI to 10-2.

Jeskai Fires wasn’t the only non-Food deck making waves at MCVI day two. Andrew Cuneo was paving a path towards the top eight with his Selesnya Adventure deck. In a match against Smith and his Simic Flash deck, Cuneo demolished his opponent and moved up in the rankings to 11-3.

After two rounds of Standard Constructed, with three more rounds left in the day, here were the Mythic Championship VI standings.

Cuneo was in good shape to grab a top-eight spot but he suffered two losses to Food decks, finding himself in the hot seat. Nelson was also not faring well, sitting at 9-5 with no chance of making the top eight.

But the other undefeated player from day one, Eli Kassis, was still in the race at 11-3. The story of the afternoon, however, was Javier Dominguez, rising in the ranks to the number 10 spot with just one round left in Standard Constructed. Also, ranking 11-3 was Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa. After round three wrapped for the day, there were 11 Magic players in the race for the top eight.

This article will be continually updated through the day two Standard Constructed matches at Mythic Championship VI, leading up to the announcement of the top eight.