Mythic Championship VI quarterfinal standings and highlights

With a prize pool of $500,000 and an invitation to the Magic: The Gathering World Championship on the line, the top eight at Mythic Championship VI were ready to battle.

Food archetypes dominating the meta had been the story at Mythic Championship VI, but the tale changed with two Adventure decks in the top eight. The best Magic players in the world were playing Sultai Food, Simic Food, Golgari Adventure, and Selesnya Adventure.

Austin Bursavich: Sultai Food

Louis Deltour: Sultai Food

Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa: Simic Food

Sebastian Pozzo: Simic Food

Eli Kassis: Golgari Adventure

Oscar Christensen: Sultai Food

Ondrej Stráský: Simic Food

Andrew Cuneo: Selesnya Adventure

MCVI quarterfinals

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/magic

The playoffs at Mythic Championship VI matches are played in best-of-five, as opposed to best-of-three like the Swiss rounds from the first two days. Players aren’t allowed to access their sideboard until game three, giving extra value to cards that the Magic pros have put in their main deck.

Eli Kassis vs. Oscar Christensen

Kicking off the first feature match of the day was an interesting pairing between Eli Kassis on Golgari Adventure against Oscar Christensen playing Sultai Food.

On paper, Sultai Food has a better win record over Golgari Adventure. The greatest advantage Adventure decks have is Edgewall Innkeeper, providing essential card draw when the creature side of the Adventure card is cast onto the battlefield.

Kassis started game one with an Edgewall Innkeeper and gained the advantage of the board state, drawing a Liliana, Draadhorde General to apply pressure towards Christensen. But Oscar also had the answers in his deck, casting Casualties of War to wipe out Kassis’ board state.

Golgari Adventure decks also have an abundance of removal to deal with the Food package of Oko, Nissa, and Hydroid Krasis—from Murderous Rider and Noxious Grasp to Massacre Girl and Liliana, Dreadhorde General.

Massacre Girl Wipes Board Clip of Magic Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Kassis won the first game and began the second in a similar fashion, drawing four extra cards thanks to Edgewall Innkeeper. Christiensen gained the advantage on the battlefield, with two Hydroid Krasis and several 3/3 lands thanks to Nissa. And a devastating board wipe by Massacre Girl from Kassis changed the tide of the game once again.

Devastating Massacre Girl Wipe Clip of Magic Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Heading into game three, Kassis was up on Christiensen 2-0. But now the players could access their sideboard. Christensen took full advantage of the sideboard access, winning games three and four.

With both players at 2-2 for the match, it would all come down to game five.

Christensen then dropped a Massacre Girl of his own that he pulled from the sideboard before the game, wiping the board clean to put pressure on Kassis. There was no coming back for Kassis and the win by Christensen would eliminate Golgari Adventures from the playoffs.

Winning three straight games in a row, Christensen moves onto the semifinals at MCVI.

Louis Deltour vs. Ondrej Stráský

On the side table, Louis Deltour (Sultai Food) was paired against Ondrej Stráský and his Simic Food deck. After competing in 20 Mythic Championships, this was Deltour’s first top eight. And for Stráský, winning MCVI would give him a chance at the Rivals League and a potential seat next year in the MPL.

Both players also wanted a shot at winning MCVI to earn a seat at the Magic World Championship, potentially propelling their pro careers to new heights Deltour had the advantage over Stráský but the Czech Magic pro navigated the game brilliantly with one life point to come back and regain dominance over the battlefield.

And it would be Mass Manipulation that put the nail in the coffin, winning the game for Stráský.

Stráský Come Back Clip of Magic Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Stráský found himself behind again in game four but Mass Manipulation and Gadwick, the Wizened that would save the day (stealing Oko and Nissa), moving the Czech pro into the semifinals at Mythic Championship VI.

This article will be updated following the next two quarterfinal matches at Mythic Championship VI day three playoffs.