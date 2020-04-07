MTG’s The Ozolith might be the best Ikoria spoiler so far

Wizards of the Coast continued its Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths spoilers today by dropping a Magic: The Gathering Legendary Artifact that keeps counters in play.

Set to release digitally on April 16 via MTG Arena, IKO features new mechanics that may have a huge impact across multiple formats. The Ozolith takes advantage of Keyword Counters, one of the new IKO mechanics, allowing players to keep counters on the battlefield after a creature that had them exits the battlefield.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: One

Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it had counters on it, put those counters on The Ozolith.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if The Ozolith has counters on it, you may move all counters from the Ozolith onto target creature.

The Ozolith may have a huge impact on Standard because it’s able to retrieve counters from creatures like Hydroid Krasis or from ones using the IKO Keyword Counter mechanic.

There’s also a scenario where players can blink a creature with counters and then return it to the battlefield. Those counters can then be placed on any creature on the board, like Questing Beast or a Mutated creature with Trample, Flying, and Double Strike. The possibilities are practically endless.

Other MTG formats also have the opportunity to break The Ozolith. Players can begin theorycrafting now but they’ll have to wait until April 16 via MTG Arena and Magic Online to put the new IKO Legendary Artifact to use.