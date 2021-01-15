MTG’s Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 coming in March

Barkchannel Pathway Blightstep Pathway Branchloft Pathway Brighclimb Pathway Clearwater Pathway Cragcrown Pathway Darkbore Pathway Henegate Pathway Needleverage Pathway Riverglide Pathway

A release date for the Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 Pathway lands was revealed today by Wizards of the Coast following the initial announcement in December.

The MTG Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 box will contain 10 Pathway full-art lands that will be available for purchase at Wizard Play Network (WPN) stores on March 5. Featuring full-art foil from 10 Magic artists, the six Pathway lands printed in Zendikar Rising showcase art from the plane of Kaldheim. The four Pathway lands scheduled to drop in the upcoming KHM set feature art from the plane of Zendikar.

Barkchannel Pathway: Illustrated by Johannes Voss

Blightstep Pathway: Illustrated by Grady Frederick

Branchloft Pathway: Illustrated by Donato Giancola

Brighclimb Pathway: illustrated by Paul Scott Canavan

Clearwater Pathway: illustrated by Alayna Danner

Cragcrown Pathway: Illustrated by Piotr Dura

Darkbore Pathway: Illustrated by Jokubas Uogintas

Henegate Pathway: Illustrated by Lucas Staniec

Needleverage Pathway: Illustrated by Adam Paquette

Riverglide Pathway: Illustrated by Yeong-Hao Han

More copies of the MTG Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 are expected to get printed than the first Ultimate Edition, according to WotC. There’s also a chance that some boxes are black and others are dark gray due to issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collectors and players will need to check with their WPN local game store to pre-order and purchase the Secret Lair Pathway box. The official release date for the Ultimate Edition 2 Secret Lair drop is March 5.

All images via WotC.