MTG’s My Little Pony cards: Release date, where to buy, and more

Hasbro is stepping up its crossover game in the name of charity, mashing together My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering for the kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Based on the My Little Pony Friendship is Magic series, MTG card designer Chris Mooney—and artists Andrea Radek, Jennifer L. Meyer, and John Thacker have created a one-time crossover set. But don’t wait too long to scoop on these lead characters, as Ponies: the Galloping trading card set is only available for a short time.

Bloomberg TicToc on Twitter Unlikely pair? Wizards of the Coast is releasing a special set of Magic: The Gathering cards featuring My Little Pony characters. The limited-edition cards, proceeds from which go to benefit @ExtraLife4Kids, will be sold October 22 – November 5 via @Hasbro https://t.co/eRZDOadU7t

Where can I buy the MTG My Little Pony cards?

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

For a limited time, Hasbro is once again partnering with the worldwide charity Extra Life to raise money for kids. In an exclusive three-card promo box and playmats set—Princess Twilight, Rarity, and Nightmare Moon are being transformed into MTG trading cards.

The promo box set and playmats are available via the Hasbro Pulse website. And for digital Magic players, card sleeves of the three My Little Pony stars are available via MTG Arena. Purchases are available in the US and Canada only (not including card sleeves in MTGA).

How much do they cost?

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

Proceeds from the sales of the promo sets and card sleeves will go to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Ponies: The Galloping trading card set is $50 ($30 towards charity).

Ponies: The Galloping playmats by Ultra Pro are $100 ($80 towards charity).

Ponies: The Galloping card sleeves on MTG Arena are $3.99

When is the release date?

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

The release date for Ponies: The Galloping trading cards and playmats are on Oct. 22. Unless the items sell out prior to the small sales window, the MTG My Little Pony charity items will be available until Nov. 5. The card sleeves can be found in the MTG Arena store from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.