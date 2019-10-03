MTG’s My Little Pony cards: Release date, where to buy, and more

Hasbro is stepping up its crossover game in the name of charity, mashing together My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering for the kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Based on the My Little Pony Friendship is Magic series, MTG card designer Chris Mooney—and artists Andrea Radek, Jennifer L. Meyer, and John Thacker have created a one-time crossover set. But don’t wait too long to scoop on these lead characters, as Ponies: the Galloping trading card set is only available for a short time.
Where can I buy the MTG My Little Pony cards?
For a limited time, Hasbro is once again partnering with the worldwide charity Extra Life to raise money for kids. In an exclusive three-card promo box and playmats set—Princess Twilight, Rarity, and Nightmare Moon are being transformed into MTG trading cards.
The promo box set and playmats are available via the Hasbro Pulse website. And for digital Magic players, card sleeves of the three My Little Pony stars are available via MTG Arena. Purchases are available in the US and Canada only (not including card sleeves in MTGA).
How much do they cost?
Proceeds from the sales of the promo sets and card sleeves will go to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
- Ponies: The Galloping trading card set is $50 ($30 towards charity).
- Ponies: The Galloping playmats by Ultra Pro are $100 ($80 towards charity).
- Ponies: The Galloping card sleeves on MTG Arena are $3.99
When is the release date?
The release date for Ponies: The Galloping trading cards and playmats are on Oct. 22. Unless the items sell out prior to the small sales window, the MTG My Little Pony charity items will be available until Nov. 5. The card sleeves can be found in the MTG Arena store from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.