MTG’s end-of-year Secret Lair drop includes Bob Ross lands, Lacuna Coil collaboration

Five special edition alternate art collections are entering Magic’s Secret Lair series as a part of Secretversary 2020, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Secret Lair is a series of limited-edition drops that typically feature thematic alternate art reprints. This year’s final Secret Lair super drop showcases a diverse range of artistic styles. These sets will be available from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 from the Secret Lair store.

The cards are available in foil and non-foil versions. Non-foil editions sell for $29.99 and foil cost $39.99. Each purchase comes with a redemption code for digital representations of these cards for Magic Arena or Magic Online.

There are two drops that focus on the artwork of Bob Ross and popular Magic artist Seb McKinnon. Seb McKinnon provides fresh artwork for four cards, accompanied by a poem written by Liam McKinnon. Basic Swamp, Enchanted Evening, Sower of Temptation, and Damnation will receive new art.

Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC

Happy Little Gathering breathes new life into two of each basic land type with the art of Ross. He hosted a half-hour show, “The Joy of Painting,” from 1983 to 1994. Wizards partnered with the Ross estate to select paintings for these cards.

Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC

A Box of Rocks contains five mana rocks, which are artifacts that produce mana. This set includes Darksteel Ingot, Chromatic Lantern, Commander’s Sphere, Arcane Signet, and Gilded Lotus. Vibrant and strange art by Caramelaw, Mab Graves, Dani Pendergast, Theodoru, and Yosuke Ueno adorn these staple cards.

Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC

Party Hard, Shred Harder is a collection for all the metalheads out there. Announced by metal band Lacuna Coil, this drop remixes four cards in the style of a death metal album cover filled with all the sharp edges and nearly illegible text one should expect. The cards they selected are perfect as well and would make sense as the name of an album. Anguished Unmaking, Decimate, Assassin’s Trophy, Thraximunder, and Dreadbore are receiving the metal treatment with art by Scott Buoncristiano, Illustranesia, Vance Kelly, Robbie Trevino, and Rafal Wechterowicz.

Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC

The last drop gives alternate art to MTG fans’ favorite creature type, squirrels. We Hope You Like Squirrels showcases illustrators Puffygator, Joy Ang, Carl Critchlow, Ivan Shavrin, Rudy Siswanto, and Ron Spencer through fun alternate artwork with the quirky Magic tribe. These cards are filled to the brim with the chaotic levity that squirrels bring to the Magic world.

Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC Image via WOTC

The super drop can also be purchased as a bundle. The $99.99 No Foils, No Nonsense bundle includes non-foil versions of A Box of Rocks , Artist Series: Seb McKinnon, Happy Little Gathering , Party Hard, Shred Harder. For $139.99, players will get The Foils Forever Bundle, which includes foil versions of A Box of Rocks, Artist Series: Seb McKinnon, Happy Little Gathering, and We Hope You Like Squirrels. Both bundles can be purchased with “The Bundle Bundle” for $229.99.