MTG works S.P.E.C.I.A.L. into Fallout Commander set through Bobbleheads

Packed away in collector boosters for the Magic: The Gathering Fallout set are serialized Bobbleheads that were shown during a first look of the Commander set on Oct. 18, featuring a double-rainbow foil treatment that taps into the flavor of S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Serialized MTG treatments have become the new chase card through a variety of sets. Slated to drop on March 8 is the Universes Beyond Fallout Commander set which will contain seven serialized Bobbleheads from the Fallout franchise that have up to 500 printed copies for each.

Bobbleheads in the MTG Fallout Commander set are from S.P.E.C.I.A.L, a stat system used within the franchise. The acronym stands for each of those stats.

Intelligence

Strength

Endurance

Perception

Charisma

Luck

Agility

Only the Intelligence Bobblehead was shown during the MTG Fallout spoilers on Oct. 18, with the other six likely being the remaining stats from S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Intelligence Bobblehead MTG Fallout spoiler

Intelligence Bobblehead serialized variant | Image via WotC/Fallout

All Bobbleheads are Artifacts that are also mana rocks with an additional ability.

Casting cost : Three of any color mana

: Three of any color mana Type: Artifact—Bobblehead

Artifact—Bobblehead Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Ability : Tap—Add one color of any mana

: Tap—Add one color of any mana Activated ability: Pay five mana of any color and Tap—Draw “X” cards, where “X” is the number of Bobbleheads you control

In addition to tapping for any color and serving as an Artifact on the battlefield, Intelligence Bobblehead can also draw cards through an activated ability, with the number of cards getting drawn equal to the number of Bobbleheads in play that you control.

Bobbleheads are a neat and flavorful game piece that will likely see play in Artifacts-matters decks. And players who can score a serialized version can brag about their collector booster pull while cashing it in for more MTG Fallout Commander cards that will become available on March 8.

