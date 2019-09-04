MTG wishes come true with Throne of Eldraine spoiler, Midnight Clock

The Throne of Eldraine spoilers continue to play off a fairy tale theme with the most recent being a blue artifact appropriately named Midnight Clock.

The newest MTG expansion is set to be released on Oct. 4 and will feature themes of folklore and fairy tales. Midnight Clock is a dream come true for Control players, especially in Commander and Limited format. Costing three mana to add an hour counter, however, is a drawback for Midnight Clock in Standard Constructed.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

In Standard, Teferi, Time Raveler and Narset, Parter of Veils silence the effects of the blue artifact. But in EDH and Limited formats, this isn’t the case. Midnight Clock finds its advantage by shuffling a player’s graveyard back into the library while also allowing them to draw seven cards.

It’s possible that Midnight Clock could fit nicely into a Standard Control deck when playing against an aggressive build. But cards like Bounty Agent and Bedevil will survive rotation and can eliminate it as a threat. It’s likely that the Throne of Eldraine set will also contain artifact removal cards as well and this could reduce its effectiveness in Limited Draft.

Without being able to add hour counters per turn, Midnight Clock takes too many turns before it activates. Using it to tap for one blue mana is a nice add-on but doesn’t hold much value.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 27 via MTG Arena and MTGO. Pre-release for the MTG set will take place from Sept. 27 to 29.