MTG werewolf tribal improves with Innistrad: Crimson Vow Volatile Arsonist

Goldspan Dragon continues to loom over the Magic: The Gathering Standard meta as a five-drop while werewolves will get some much-needed tribal love within Innistrad: Crimson Vow via Volatile Arsonist.

Scheduled to release digitally on Nov. 11, Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) will include a number of new werewolf cards. Vampires are the focus of the set via Olivia Voldaren’s marriage to Edgar Markov. The VOW spoiler Volatile Arsonist, however, shows that Wizards of the Coast will continue to support the werewolf tribal theme from MID.

Volatile Arsonist

CMC: 3RR

Type: Creature—human werewolf

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keywords: Menace and Haste

Mechanic: Daybound/Nightbound

Ability: Whenever Volatile Arsonist attacks, it deals one damage to each of up to one target creature, up to one target player, and/or up-to one target planeswalker

Dire-Strain Anarchist

CMC: 3RR

Type: Creature—human werewolf

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 5/5

Keywords: Menace and Haste

Mechanic: Daybound/Nightbound

Ability: Whenever Volatile Arsonist attacks, it deals two damage to each of up to one target creature, up to one target player, and/or up-to one target planeswalker

Volatile Arsonist is a Dual-Faced VOW card with the mechanic Daybound/Nightbound. It pings a variety of targets upon attacking, synergizing oddly enough with Vampires from MID. The werewolf is also a 4/4 with Haste and Menace during the day and 5/5 with Haste and Menace at Night, slotting nicely into Aggro builds with werewolves and “deal damage” bonus synergy as a top-end card.

The MTG global release of VOW is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19, with the digital release set to drop on Nov. 11.