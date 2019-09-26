MTG Throne of Eldraine best colorless and multicolored cards for Limited

Throne of Eldraine (ELD) is coming to the world of Magic: The Gathering. With the new set about to drop, players are rushing to analyze which cards will make an impact on the Limited formats.

Here are the top colorless and multicolored Limited cards in the set.

Best colorless Limited cards

Tournament Grounds

Limited features three planned Knight deck archetypes: White-Red Aggro, White-Black Midrange, and Red-Black Equipment. Tournament Grounds allows for the dream—a three-colored monstrosity filled with all the best Knights. You’ll likely still have to work to pull this deck off (Heraldic Banner is a strong follow-up), but the payoff seems totally worth it.

Witch’s Cottage

As a Swamp that enters the battlefield tapped, Witch’s Cottage is a pretty bad card. But in the late game, it buffs up and gives you back your best dead creature. With zero additional cost, this is a great rate and should strongly be considered. Remember that in Limited, drafted lands don’t count against your 23 to 24 spell threshold.

Clockwork Servant

Clockwork Servant is nothing to write home about, but as a 2/3 for three, it has a decent body. Tack on replacing itself by letting you draw a card and this is a great card. If you’re looking for something solid to round out your creature count or defend against aggressive decks early on, look no further than this nice little gnome.

Mystic Sanctuary

These “adamant lands” are all decent, but Mystic Sanctuary rises above the remainder for its role to slot into specific Blue-based strategies. Many ELD Limited archetypes rely on instants and sorceries, and having a land enabler like Mystic Sanctuary is great.

Best multicolored Limited cards

Grumgully, the Generous

A 3/3 for three is solid, but this guy adds a +1/+1 counter to every other non-Human you drop. This includes token creatures and there are definitely a few to be found. Grumgully is a phenomenal enabler in the Red-Green non-Human decks and should be a strong reason to go all in.

Resolute Rider

If you’re in White-Black Midrange Knights, this creature is the perfect place to be. As long as you have three mana in the wings, this creature is just never going to die. Block, gain life, swing, do anything you want. This rider will be a frustrating threat to play against and a potential game ender if your opponents can’t weather the storm.

Drown in the Loch

Blue-Black potentially has the best removal card in the set here with Drown in the Loch. It can counter any spell and kill any creature as long as there are enough cards in your opponent’s graveyard. The set up will take some work, but this payoff is going to leave your opponent in absolute shambles.

Savvy Hunter

Savvy Hunter is the ultimate payoff for the Black-Green Food archetype and a strong player in valuing your way to victory. It makes Food, it bakes Food (into card advantage), and it’ll certainly break your opponent unless they can get rid of it soon.

Improbable Alliance

Dwarves and faeries teaming up seems like the perfect Red-Blue combo card and this enchantment is a great reason to enter the Draw Two archetype. Its on-board ability is a tad expensive to see use outside of the most dire circumstances, but with plenty of other ways to draw cards in this deck, you’ll be in faerie-squad Christmas-land in no time.