MTG Theros: Beyond Death powers up with Green God Nylea

Green in Magic: The Gathering got a boost from today’s new Theros: Beyond Death spoiler, Nylea, Sharp-Eyed.

Amongst the cries for powerful White cards in Magic, Nylea, Sharp-Eyed dropped today as a Green God instead. It isn’t busted and overpowered, but it has the potential to wreak havoc in Commander while functioning in Standard as well.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

The Theros: Beyond Death (THB) God with a CMC of four (one Green) was revealed in Italian, but there’s a translation.

Indestructible.

As long as your devotion to green is less than five, Nylea, Sharp-eyed is not a creature.

Creature spells you cast cost one less to cast.

2G: Reveal the top card of your library. If it’s a creature card, put it into your hand. Otherwise, you may put it into your graveyard.

Nylea is weakened through its devotion cost to make it a creature. But there are cards in Standard it can combo with.

Biomancer’s Familiar in Simic Ramp reduces its activation ability by two.

Nylea can drop on turn three thanks to Paradise Druid.

Casting cost of Feasting Troll King is reduced by one and it fulfills the devotion needed to turn Nylea into a creature.

Mono-Green stompy decks will likely use Nylea in Standard, especially with cards like Questing Beast, Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig, and The Great Henge. But it might not be used as much in Simic unless it’s combined with Biomancer’s Familiar.

Green’s domination of the Magic metagame will continue with the release of Theros: Beyond Death on Jan. 24.