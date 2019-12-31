MTG: Theros Beyond Death gets bullish with Ox of Agonas

Red decks just got a major curve topper with Ox of Agonas from Magic: The Gathering‘s newest set, Theros: Beyond Death. This Ox hits hard, comes back from the dead, and brings some serious card advantage.

Ox of Agonas is great as a five-drop. You’ll likely have mostly played out your hand by then, so this is an excellent way to reload and have a 4/2 body to play with.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

But the Ox should really shine later in the game. Once you have it in your graveyard (use it in combat or find more creative ways to get it there), it can bounce back to the battlefield for only two mana. Exiling eight other cards from your graveyard is going to be the real deal-breaker here, but the bottom line is that Ox of Agonas has serious inevitability and should be a valuable role player for red decks when this set is released.

If you really want to get in on the Ox battleplan, check out some good synergies it has with other red cards. Thrill of Possibility, for example, helps fill up your graveyard and also adds cards to your hand. Ilharg, the Raze-Boar and Purphoros, Bronze-Blooded, on the other hand, turn Ox into a cheap or free draw spell that furthers the gameplan.

Theros: Beyond Death’s official release date is Jan. 24.