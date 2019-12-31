MTG: Theros Beyond Death adds powerful black card draw with Treacherous Blessing

Black decks are gaining a strong new card draw spell in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, Theros: Beyond Death (THB). Treacherous Blessing is a relatively cheap enchantment with major upside that should see lots of play in the next Standard season.

For just three mana, the caster of this spell immediately gets three cards. This type of card advantage is hard to find without significant cost or drawback. In recent sets, similar effects have cost five mana or required the sacrifice of creatures.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Now, odds are that even if you have a plan to get around Treacherous Blessing’s downside, you’re going to lose some life to it. Functionally, that makes this card similar to Foreboding Fruit, a limited rockstar in Throne of Eldraine. The additional card, however, pushes Treacherous Blessing fully into Standard playability.

So, what’s the best way to get around that pesky life loss? Standard has tons of ways to target Treacherous Blessing: Doom Foretold, Korvold, Fae-Cursed King, Casualties of War, even Teferi, Time Raveler. For some real spice, check out the synergy with Final Payment.

Theros: Beyond Death will officially be released on Jan. 24.