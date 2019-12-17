MTG theme boosters upgraded in Theros: Beyond Death

A total of 10 Magic: The Gathering Rare cards, two in each color, have been added as drops in Theros: Beyond Death themed booster packs today.

Wizards of the Coast revealed that Theros: Beyond Death (THB) theme booster packs will include a chance to collect 10 special Rare cards. Designed for players seeking cards in a specific color, theme booster packs previously contained 35 cards of one color, with a guarantee of one Rare or Mythic Rare from the set.

The TBH theme booster packs will have the same guarantee. But players will also have a chance to collect one of two special Rare cards of a specific color.

White: Grasping Giant and Victory’s Envoy

Image via WotC

Blue: Serpent of Yawning Depths and Sphinx Mindbreaker

Image via WotC

Black: Demon of Loathing and Underworld Sentinel

Image via WotC

Red: Deathbellow War Cry and Terror of Mount Velus

Image via WotC

Green: Ironscale Hydra and Treeshaker Chimera

Image via WotC

Future theme booster packs may also offer special items or something completely new, according to WotC.

“Theme Boosters are going to contain unique rares aimed at newer players looking to collect cards in that specific theme,” WotC said. “For Theros Beyond Death, we’re sticking with Theme Boosters based on colors—but who knows what themes we could roll out in the future.”

These 10 THB cards can only be found in paper via a theme or collector booster pack. The designated slot in a collector booster pack for the theme booster pack card may also include a Planeswalker deck card or a buy-a-box promo.

WotC also confirmed with Dot Esports that the 10 Rare cards are unlockable with a wildcard in MTG Arena upon the release of Theros: Beyond Death on Jan. 16.