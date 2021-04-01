MTG Strixhaven introduces timed Instant spell, Closing Statement

Wizards of the Coast has pushed the boundaries of Instant and Sorcery spells with the reveal of Closing Statement, a Strixhaven: School of Mages spoiler within the Silverquill archetype.

Scheduled to release digitally in two weeks, the Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set will showcase five archetypes via the colleges of Strixhaven University. Silverquill College represents the Magic colors White and Black, using words and ink for their spells.

Closing Statement, an Instant Uncommon revealed during today’s STX spoilers, provides a spell cost reduction bonus when its controller waits until their end step to cast.

Closing Statement

Image via WotC

Removal in Magic has reached a new level of possibilities with the reveal of Closing Statement. The five CMC Instant removal spell has an option to become a three CMC Sorcery speed spell when cast on its controller’s end step.

CMC: 3WB

Type: Instant

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: This spell costs two less to cast during your end step.

Second ability: Destroy target creature or Planeswalker you don’t control. Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature you control.

Removal with a pump counter at five CMC is a solid card within the Limited format. Closing Statement also gives players an option to cast on their end step, shaving the casting cost by two. It’s unclear if Closing Statement will see gameplay in Standard, but it should be a top pick in Draft Limited and it may find a home in other Magic formats as well.

Players can experiment with the five college archetypes at Strixhaven University when the STX set is released digitally on April 15. An official tabletop release is scheduled to take place on April 23.

