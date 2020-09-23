MTG rotation fails to fix Standard format

A balanced meta in Standard remains a pipe dream in Magic: The Gathering with cards like Four-Colored Omnath and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath in the format.

The recent release of Zendikar Rising and the fall rotation were supposed to revive Standard in Magic but have broken it instead. Wizards of the Coast has already announced that the Banned and Restricted team is monitoring the format and an update may occur early next week.

We're closely monitoring developments in Standard. In order to avoid disrupting this weekend's tournaments, we intend to provide an update on the format early next week. — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 22, 2020

Four-Colored Omnath is by far the best deck in Standard at the moment. Using new mana fixing cards like Lotus Cobra with the problematic legendary mana ramper Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath, the Omnath, Locus of Creation build trumps what Fires of Invention once achieved in the format prior to getting banned in June. Players are going wild with Genesis Ultimatum and Terror of the Peaks in conjunction with Uro and 4C Omnath, leaving opponents in the dust.

Omnath, Locus of Creation is also a powerful addition to Sultai Control in MTG Standard, another build that was already using Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath. But banning just Uro could potentially open the door for other archetypes to dominate the Standard meta instead. Builds like Temur Adventures and Gruul Adventures would suddenly become the best decks in MTG Standard again, reverting the meta back to what it was a year ago.

Other cards on the hot seat because of a possible Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath ban include Embercleave and Winota, Joiner of Forces. Whatever WotC decides, Standard in Magic will remain the same for another week or so. And when the ban hammer drops, it’s possible that the format could remain unbalanced.