MTG Remand transforms into Reprieve in Lord of the Rings set

Catering to Magic: The Gathering Modern and Commander players, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set will contain a version of Remand that is now called Reprieve and is in the color White.

A majority of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set contains new MTG cards that are playable in Modern and Commander formats. However, the set is a powered-down version of other Modern sets like Modern Horizon or Modern Horizon 2. Giving Modern players a little taste of power in the LTR set, WotC recreated the spell Remand and turned it into a White Instant called Reprieve.

Casting cost : 1W

: 1W Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Ability: Return target spell to its owner’s hand. Draw a card.

Remand is a Blue Instant spell used in a variety of Modern decks that also includes the MTG color White. Its Ravnica: City of Guilds version is worth around $2, which is a fairly good price for an Uncommon Instant spell. And Reprieve will also likely get valued at about the same price.

Reprieve is almost the exact same spell in the color White, but it returns a target spell to its owner’s hand as opposed to countering a target spell. The LTR Reprieve card also has flavor text that references Éowyn and Faramir.

Flavor text: “As Faramir and Éowyn stood so, their hands met and clasped, though they did not know it.”

Players can test out the new potential Modern staple Reprieve spell when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth globally launches on June 23.