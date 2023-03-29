MTG Prowess decks go wide with Monastery Mentor from March of the Machine

Spell-heavy decks have a new Magic: The Gathering Prowess creature called Monastery Mentor from the upcoming March of the Machine set, a three-drop 2/2 in White that produces tokens with Prowess each time you cast a noncreature spell.

Prowess decks re-emerged in Standard after the release of BRO through Izzet Prowess builds that rely upon Monastery Swiftspear, Third Path Iconoclast, and Delver of Secrets. With the release of March of the Machine on April 21, the MTG color White gains a reprinted Mythic Rare creature with Prowess called Monastery Mentor.

Monastery Mentor

Monastery Mentor | Image via WotC

Mana cost: 2W

Type: Creature—Human Monk

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 2/2

Passive: Prowess—Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until the end of the turn

Ability: Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a 1/1 White monk creature token with Prowess

Boros is typically a color pair of Red and White that relies on aggressive strategies to win games. The addition of a Monastery Mentor in the MOM set opens up the possibility of a Boros Prowess deck in the Standard format. Players could even use the human monk in a Mono-White Control build.

Prowess on a 2/2 creature is fine and not worth writing about. Monastery Mentor stands out because of the card’s ability to create tokens with each noncreature spell that is cast. There are no restrictions for making the tokens, allowing players to build a wide board quickly.

The Sword of Forge and Frontier is already a popular addition to Boros Aggro decks. And through the Sword of Once and Future, Red and White Prowess decks potentially have a future in the Standard meta.

Players can check out Monastery Mentor at local game stores on April 11 for the start of MOM prerelease events.