MTG players call out Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft for being ‘uninspired’ and boring

Wizards of the Coast kicked off the new year with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, a Magic: The Gathering set packed with powerful Phyrexian creatures and spells, but some players are disappointed with how the cards are playing in Limited Draft.

Since the start of the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion through the Dominaria United set, MTG players have been happy with the design process that went into the Limited Draft and Sealed formats. But the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has caused split opinions, with content creators like Deathsie calling it “a completely tragic Draft set.”

This is hard for me to say so I will try to sugarcoat this the best that I can. #MTGPhyrexia is a completely tragic draft set. Miserable. Awful. Uninspired. — Deathsie (@Deathsie) February 8, 2023

Recently qualifying for the Arena Championship and the Philidelphia Pro Tour that is scheduled to take place from Feb. 17 to 19, Deathsie has massive amounts of experience playing Magic Limited formats. Deathsie even called the ONE Draft set miserable and uninspired, which led to a variety of theories in their chat that the set was AI-created, since the lore is all about machines taking over the MTG Multiverse.

Following the Twitter post from Deathsie, other players like Percalert weighed in on the state of the ONE Draft as well, calling out the set through a Twitter post for having a lack of interesting archetypes, as well as being aggressive and bomb-heavy.

No it's not "too early"



We don't need to "give it a chance"



This new Phyrexian set will go down as one of the all time worst limited formats



It is truly heinous — Percsalert (@mtghofbot) February 8, 2023

Not everyone is on the hate wagon, however, with TurtleBox calling it one of the best Limited Draft sets. Other content creators like Alex “Chord_0_Calls” Nikolic also feel like the ONE Draft is fun to play, even if “the Draft is a little on rails.”

I'm truly enjoying ONE draft. The draft is a little on rails, but the gameplay is quite good once you understand what the format asks of you.



Part of a new format for me is figuring out why I'm losing and solving for that. Once you solve that puzzle, ONE gets a lot better imo. — Alex Nikolic (@Chord_O_Calls) February 9, 2023

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One set digitally launched on Feb. 7 and has a global release on Feb. 10. Players can test out the new ONE Draft format at local game stores starting this weekend or through MTG Arena and Magic Online.