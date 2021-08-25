MTG Out of Time Superdrop Secret Lair: Cards, prices, bundles, and release dates

Teferi’s Time Trouble Kamigawa Ink Thomas Baxa artist series Johannes Voss artist series Math is for Blockers

A total of five Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops were revealed by Wizards of the Coast during the Magic Showcase, along with three Superdrop bundles.

Scheduled to release at around 11am CT on Aug. 24, the MTG Out of Time Secret Lair Superdrop will run until 11am CT on Sept. 14. Five drops are included, ranging from classic Kamigawa borderless art to the dark interpretations by artist Thomas Baxa. Each Secret Lair drop is available as an individual purchase, while the bundle packages offer a combination of drops.

Here’s every MTG Out of Time Secret Lair Superdrop and bundle:

Teferi’s Time Trouble drop

Teferi’s Time Trouble

In a throwback to early MTG planeswalker cards, Teferi’s Time Trouble is available in non-foil at $29.99. The Secret Lair Superdrop showcases three artists: Adam Rex, Greg Staples, and Mark Zug. Each Teferi’s Time Trouble card has a “retro frame,” according to WotC, featuring three prominent MTG planeswalkers.

Dack Fayden

Karn, the Great Creator

Teferi, Time Raveler

Kamigawa Ink drop

Kamigawa Ink

Illustrated by JungShan, the Secret Lair Superdrop is available in non-foil and traditional foil. Prices for non-foil are $29.99 and foil is $39.99. Kamigawa Ink highlights classic style Japanese art on five borderless card-style cards.

Heartless Hidetsugu

Kami of the Crescent Moon

Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker

History of Kamigawa

Toshiro Umezawa

Thomas Baxa artist series drop

Thomas Baxa artist series

Showcasing a total of four cards illustrated by Thomas Baxa, this Secret Lair Superdrop is available in non-foil and traditional foil. The non-foil version is priced at $29.99 and the traditional foil at $39.99. Each of the four Thomas Baxa cards highlights the darker side of creatures within MTG.

Nixilis Reignited

Sliver Hivelord

Sire of Insanity

Spellskite

Johannes Voss artist series drop

Johannes Voss artist series

Showcasing the artwork of Jhonnes Voss, the Secret Lair Out of Time drop contains a total of four cards in either traditional foil or non-foil. Prices for non-foil are $29.99 and the traditional foil versions cost $39.99. Each of the four Johannes Voss cards highlight tranquility within the world of Magic.

Sanctum Prelate

Carpet of Flowers

Sphere of Safety

Karmic Guide

Math is for Blockers drop

Math is for Blockers

Tapping into the mathematical side of MTG, the Math is for Blockers Secret Lair drop showcases geometrical artwork by Alexandre Chaudret. The Superdrop is available in non-foil for $29.99 and traditional foil for $39.99. The Math is for Blockers drop contains five cards, with each illustration rooted in geometrical shapes.

Brazen Borrower

Vindictive Lich

Meandering Towershell

Ohran Frostfang

Thragtusk

Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop non-foil bundle

The Secret Lair non-foil bundle contains one card from each of the five Out of Time drops, priced at $119.99.

One Johannes Voss artist series drop

One Thomas Baca artist series drop

One Kamigawa Ink drop

One Math is for Blockers drop

One Teferi’s Time Trouble drop

Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop foil bundle

Similar to the non-foil bundle, the traditional foil Secret Lair bundle contains random cards from other Out of Time drops. Unlike the non-foil version, though, the foil bundle only contains contents from four drops.

One Johannes Voss artist series drop

One Thomas Baca artist series drop

One Kamigawa Ink drop9

One Math is for Blockers drop

Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop mega bundle

The Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop mega bundle is a combination of the traditional foil and non-foil bundles, priced at $239.99.

One Secret Lair Out of Time non-foil Superdrop bundle

One Secret Lair Out of Time traditional foil Superdrop bundle

Each of the Secret Lair Out of Time drops and bundles are available to purchase here. The contents are available for a limited time. Players can pick up a Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.