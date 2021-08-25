MTG Out of Time Superdrop Secret Lair: Cards, prices, bundles, and release dates

A total of five Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops were revealed by Wizards of the Coast during the Magic Showcase, along with three Superdrop bundles.
Scheduled to release at around 11am CT on Aug. 24, the MTG Out of Time Secret Lair Superdrop will run until 11am CT on Sept. 14. Five drops are included, ranging from classic Kamigawa borderless art to the dark interpretations by artist Thomas Baxa. Each Secret Lair drop is available as an individual purchase, while the bundle packages offer a combination of drops.
Here’s every MTG Out of Time Secret Lair Superdrop and bundle:
Teferi’s Time Trouble drop
In a throwback to early MTG planeswalker cards, Teferi’s Time Trouble is available in non-foil at $29.99. The Secret Lair Superdrop showcases three artists: Adam Rex, Greg Staples, and Mark Zug. Each Teferi’s Time Trouble card has a “retro frame,” according to WotC, featuring three prominent MTG planeswalkers.
- Dack Fayden
- Karn, the Great Creator
- Teferi, Time Raveler
Kamigawa Ink drop
Illustrated by JungShan, the Secret Lair Superdrop is available in non-foil and traditional foil. Prices for non-foil are $29.99 and foil is $39.99. Kamigawa Ink highlights classic style Japanese art on five borderless card-style cards.
- Heartless Hidetsugu
- Kami of the Crescent Moon
- Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker
- History of Kamigawa
- Toshiro Umezawa
Thomas Baxa artist series drop
Showcasing a total of four cards illustrated by Thomas Baxa, this Secret Lair Superdrop is available in non-foil and traditional foil. The non-foil version is priced at $29.99 and the traditional foil at $39.99. Each of the four Thomas Baxa cards highlights the darker side of creatures within MTG.
- Nixilis Reignited
- Sliver Hivelord
- Sire of Insanity
- Spellskite
Johannes Voss artist series drop
Showcasing the artwork of Jhonnes Voss, the Secret Lair Out of Time drop contains a total of four cards in either traditional foil or non-foil. Prices for non-foil are $29.99 and the traditional foil versions cost $39.99. Each of the four Johannes Voss cards highlight tranquility within the world of Magic.
- Sanctum Prelate
- Carpet of Flowers
- Sphere of Safety
- Karmic Guide
Math is for Blockers drop
Tapping into the mathematical side of MTG, the Math is for Blockers Secret Lair drop showcases geometrical artwork by Alexandre Chaudret. The Superdrop is available in non-foil for $29.99 and traditional foil for $39.99. The Math is for Blockers drop contains five cards, with each illustration rooted in geometrical shapes.
- Brazen Borrower
- Vindictive Lich
- Meandering Towershell
- Ohran Frostfang
- Thragtusk
Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop non-foil bundle
The Secret Lair non-foil bundle contains one card from each of the five Out of Time drops, priced at $119.99.
- One Johannes Voss artist series drop
- One Thomas Baca artist series drop
- One Kamigawa Ink drop
- One Math is for Blockers drop
- One Teferi’s Time Trouble drop
Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop foil bundle
Similar to the non-foil bundle, the traditional foil Secret Lair bundle contains random cards from other Out of Time drops. Unlike the non-foil version, though, the foil bundle only contains contents from four drops.
- One Johannes Voss artist series drop
- One Thomas Baca artist series drop
- One Kamigawa Ink drop9
- One Math is for Blockers drop
Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop mega bundle
The Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop mega bundle is a combination of the traditional foil and non-foil bundles, priced at $239.99.
- One Secret Lair Out of Time non-foil Superdrop bundle
- One Secret Lair Out of Time traditional foil Superdrop bundle
Each of the Secret Lair Out of Time drops and bundles are available to purchase here. The contents are available for a limited time. Players can pick up a Secret Lair Out of Time Superdrop from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14.
All images via Wizards of the Coast.