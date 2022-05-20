MTG New Capenna Championship: Standings, format, and schedule

A total of 223 Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe competed for 19 direct invites to the World Championship and a prize pool of $450,000.

Taking place over the course of three days, May 20 to 22, the New Capenna Championship featured Magic: The Gathering gameplay in Constructed Standard and Historic formats via MTG Arena. The tournament was the final Championship of the 2021-2022 season, providing a total of 19 invites to the Magic World Championship later this year.

Players who finished in the top six at the New Capenna Championship, along with five Magic Pro League (MPL) and six Challenger players that finished with the highest overall point standings for the season, all earned a direct invite to Worlds.

Earning an invite to MTG Worlds, however, required players to finish at the top of the standings by competing in two different formats. Both days one and two of the New Capenna Championship featured gameplay in Standard and Historic, while the playoffs on day three only showcased the Standard format. Four match wins advanced players to the second day and a total of 12 match wins advanced players to the top eight double-elimination bracket playoffs.

May 20 New Capenna Championship standings

A total of seven Swiss rounds were played during the first day of the MTG Arena New Capenna Championship, featuring Standard in rounds one to three and Historic in rounds four to seven. Players advanced with four or more match wins to the second day, and all records are carried over into day two.

Following three rounds of Standard, a total of 28 MTG players had 3-0 records at the New Capenna Championship heading into the Historic rounds.

