Here are the Magic: The Gathering MPL Weekly standings for the week 4 split

Competition during Magic: The Gathering’s week four split of MPL Weekly was heated as players want that bye for the MTG Mythic Championship III at the end of June.



Heading into week four, only two players remained undefeated and both of them were in the Emerald Divison. Seth Manfield and Brad Nelson went head-to-head, each wanting to remain the sole undefeated player in MTG MPL Weekly War of the Spark split one.



Manfield (Mono-Red Aggro) played well, but Nelson (Esper MIdrange) ended up at the top of the leaderboard. Nelson remained undefeated (6-0), however, Manfield and Martin Juza are close behind in the Emerald Division at 5-1.

Brian Braun-Duin (5-1) took full control of the MPL Weekly Pearl Division. BBD dominated with Esper Midrange when he went head-to-head with Eric Froehlich (Gruul Midrange) in week four. Ironically, Esper Midrange wasn’t the dominant archetype (Mono-Red Aggro) in week four of MPL Weekly, but it was successful for both BBD and Nelson.



Eric Froelich, Javier Dominguez, and Andrew Cunio are close (but not too close) behind BBD in the Pearl Division at 4-1. But in the Sapphire Division, Rei Sato rests comfortably in first place with a 5-1 record. Sato’s only potential challengers are Piotr Glogowski (3-2) and Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa (4-2).



Newcomers Jessica Estephan and Janne “Savjz” Mikkonen also made their MPL Weekly debut in the Ruby Division. Estephan wrapped up her day with a 2-3 record playing Dimir Control, while Savjz went 1-3 playing Simic Nexus.



Ken Yukuhiro is leading the Ruby Division at 5-1 after playing a Mono-Red Aggro deck in week four. William Jensen (4-1) and Lucas Esper Berthoud (3-2) aren’t too far behind Yukuhiro, though.



MPL Weekly airs on the MTG Twitch channel every Saturday. Winners in each division will receive a bye for day one of MTG Arena Mythic Championship III in Las Vegas.

