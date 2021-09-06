MTG Moonveil Regent shows potential as ideal 4-drop in Aggro

Day five Innistrad: Midnight Hunt spoilers dropped a Magic: The Gathering dragon that slots into multicolored Commander decks and may find success within Standard 2022 Mono-Red, Gruul, or even Boros Aggro.

Standard 2022 is an MTG Arena queue showcasing cards within the Standard format that aren’t rotating out with the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID). Mono-Red Aggro has top-end tools like Shatterskull Charger and Goldspan Dragon but lacks a four-drop creature. The reveal of Monnveil Regent by Brian Kibler today could impact a number of Aggro decks that run Red.

Moonveil Regent

Image via WotC

CMC : 3R

: 3R Type : Creature—Dragon

: Creature—Dragon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability: “Whenever you cast a spell, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw a card for each of that spell’s colors. When Moonveil Regent dies, it deals “X” damage to any target, where “X” is the number of colors among permanents you control.”

Drawing a card for each of the spell’s Magic colors is a powerful ability that’s likely exploitable. And a four-drop Flyer that’s a 4/4 is a solid card across multiple MTG formats. Within a Mono-Red Aggro shell, Mooveil Regent provides the right amount of pressure while hitting any target for at least one damage upon dying.

Moonveil Regent should also prove first-pick worthy in MID Limited, able to draw cards and hit for at least two damage to any target when it dies.

Players can test out Moonveil Regent within their Aggro or five-color decks when MID launches globally on Sept. 24. A digital release is scheduled to take place on Sept. 16.