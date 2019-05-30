MTG Modern Horizons snow permanent boost: Marit Lage’s Slumber

Snow is one of the many tribal themes in the new Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons set and Marit Lage’s Slumber is the win-con enchantment to have.



Releasing via Magic Online on June 6 and in paper form on June 13, Modern Horizons is a set designed to boost formats outside of Standard. Containing around 250 reprints and new cards, the set promotes tribal themes like Snow. The newest reveal today showcases Marit Lage’s Slumber, a powerful enchantment that creates tempo and can win the match if left on the battlefield.



Marit Lage’s Slumber



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing only two mana (one blue) Marit Lage’s Slumber is an enchantment that lets a player scry one card every time a snow permanent enters the battlefield. This rare Modern Horizons card is great for tempo, but it also has a win-con of a static ability.



“At the beginning of your upkeep, if you control ten or more snow permanents, sacrifice Marit Lage’s Slumber. If you do, create Marit Lage, a legendary 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible.”



Controlling 10 or more snow permanents isn’t a big deal if the deck is built around the tribal theme. Getting a 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible during each upkeep is simply game over for your opponent.



While many will consider Marit Lage’s Slumber too overpowered and worth banning, it gives the Snow tribal theme the boost it needs to compete with other tribal themes. Pull this card in the Modern Horizons pre-release draft, along with other snow permanents, and prepare to take home first place.



MTG Modern Horizons releases on June 13, with a pre-release the weekend prior on June 8-9. Digitally, the set will be available via Magic Online on June 6.

