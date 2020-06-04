MTG Mangara returns in Core Set 2021 spoilers

A legendary human wizard, Mangara, returns to Magic: the Gathering as a legendary cleric within Core Set 2021.

Mangara in Magic’s lore once ruled over the nations of Zhalfir, Femeref, and Suq’Ata in what was known as Mangara’s Harmony prior to the Mirage War. His return to MTG is fitting as Mangara, the Diplomat, a new card featured in the upcoming M21 set.

It's a nightmare for aggro.

2/4 can’t be easily killed and its effects make the opponent unable to rush. Since Teferi and ECD are powerful environment, it’s too bad there isn’t an ETB. But if it appears in the field, it will interfere with the opponent’s play.#MTGM21 #Promotion pic.twitter.com/Ft1fad41w8 — MA NOAH (@manoah_mtg) June 4, 2020

Mangara, the Diplomat

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: 3{W}

Type: Legendary Creature Human Cleric.

Stats: 2/4 with Lifelink.

First ability: Whenever an opponent attacks with creatures, if two or more those creatures are attacking you and/or planeswalkers you control, draw a card.

Second ability: Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, draw a card.

With a CMC of four (one White), the former wizard has become a legendary cleric in the color White. The new Mythic Rare is unique in that Mangara, the Diplomat provides card draw in White whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn. His ability also states that Mangara triggers card draw “Whenever an opponent attacks with creatures, if two or more those creatures are attacking you and/or planeswalkers you control, draw a card.”

For Aggro builds, and former Fires of Invention decks in Standard prior to the recent ban, Mangara’s ability provides a much-needed elevation of power in White builds. Mangara, the Diplomat is also a 2/4 with Lifelink, hitting Aggro decks even harder, as he’s difficult to remove with four health.

Aggro decks also rely upon being able to cast multiple spells each turn, providing a build with Mangara in it even more tools and resources via card draw. But watch out for Midrange and Control builds running Teferi, Time Raveler, as the planeswalker can easily remove Mangara with his minus-three ability.

Mangara, The Diplomat arrives in Magic with the release of the M21 set digitally on June 25 and via tabletop on July 4.