MTG Lifegain decks gain Voice of the Blessed from Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Lifegain decks in Magic: The Gathering will continue to evolve with the new Innistrad: Crimson Vow card, Voice of the Blessed.

A variety of MTG decks built around gaining life exist in Standard and all of them can benefit from Voice of the Blessed, scheduled to release digitally on Nov. 11 via Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW). The spirit cleric is a Mono-White two-drop who gains added bonuses from +1/+1 counters gained from its controller gaining life.

Voice of the Blessed

Image via WotC

CMC: WW

Type: Creature—Spirit Cleric

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Every time you gain one or more life, put one +1/+1 counter on Voice of the Blessed.

Second ability: As long as Voice of the Blessed has four or more +1/+1 counters, it has Flying and Vigilance

Third ability: As long as Voice of the Blessed has 10 or more +1/+1 counters, it has Indestructible

The text on Voice of the Blessed is a loose translation that may contain small errors

Synergizing with Righteous Valkyrie thanks to its cleric creature type, Voice of the Blessed fits into Orzhov Lifegain decks and can easily slot into GW as well. The spirit cleric doesn’t have to drop on turn two but can.

The later Voice of the Blessed comes onto the battlefield, the more value it accrues by gaining a bunch of Lifegain counters via ETB triggers that are already in place. And due to its low mana cost, it allows a player to leave up mana or cast a second spell.

Players can test out Voice of the Blessed in Standard with the digital release of VOW on Nov. 11. All other MTG formats will have to wait for the set’s global release on Nov. 19.