MTG legendary Faerie and Dwarf team-up fuels Commander Rakdos decks

Team-up legendary Magic: The Gathering cards are the design focus in the upcoming March of the Machine set, showcasing Rankle and Torbran on a Rakdos card that has First Strike, Flying, and Haste.

Both Rankle and Torbran are returning to the Standard format in a March of the Machine (MOM) legendary team-up card. Mashing these two iconic MTG creatures together has created a unique Rakdos card that may see gameplay in a variety of formats. And as an added bonus, all the legendary team-up cards in MOM have alternative art versions that feature showcase frames from the creature’s last printed set.

Rankle and Torbran

Featuring alternative art with a showcase frame from Throne of Eldraine is Rankle and Torbran in March of the Machine. The five-drop legendary might have too high of a casting cost for Standard but should find homes within Commander, Pioneer, and maybe even the Modern format.

Rankle and Torbran | Image via WotC

Casting cost: 1BBRR

Type: Legendary Creature—Faerie Dwarf

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/4

Keywords: Flying, First Strike, and Haste

Ability: Whenever Rankle and Torbran deals combat damage to a player or Battle, choose any number of options

Option one: Each player creates a Treasure token

Option two: Each player sacrifices a creature

Option three: If a source would deal damage to a player or Battle this turn, it deals that much damage plus two instead.

Including Battle as a target on Rankle and Torbran will likely make the legendary team-up a solid finisher in Limited formats. And it may even show up in Standard Constructed, too.

Rankle, Master of Pranks | Image via WotC Torbran, Thane of Red Fell | Image via WotC

The options are a callback to Rankle, Master of Pranks, who ironically saw a decent amount of gameplay in Standard Constructed. Rankle also contributes Haste and Flying. Torbran, Thane of Red Fell didn’t see as much Standard play but was an all-star legendary in the Commander format while seeing some Pioneer play. He contributes the bonus damage from a source and his good looks.

Players can test out Rankle and Torbran from the March of the Machine set when it digitally releases on April 18.