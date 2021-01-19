MTG Kaldheim spoilers reveal final Aura Rune cards

A cycle of Magic: The Gathering Aura Rune cards was completed today during the final day of Kaldheim spoilers.

Rune is a new enchantment card type within Kaldheim that expands upon auras in Magic. There’s one Aura Rune for each color in the KHM cycle and they all draw a card upon entering the battlefield.

The cycle of Runes contains five cards, four of which were revealed today: Rune of Might, Rune of Speed, Rune of Mortality, and Rune of Sustenance. Rune of Flight (U) was previously revealed.

Rune of Might Rune of Speed Rune of Mortality Rune of Sustenance

Rune of Might: +1/+1 and Trample

Rune of Speed: +1/0 and Haste

Rune of Mortality: Deathtouch

Rune of Sustenance: Lifelink

Auras are an enchantment type that enchants with a restriction, such as specifically saying “enchant a creature.” Runes enchant a permanent, providing abilities or stats if the permanent is a creature or Equipment. There’s one Aura Rune for each color in the KHM cycle and they all draw a card upon entering the battlefield.

“The cycle of Runes now each enchant a permanent,” head MTG designer Mark Rosewater said. “It gives a specific ability to an enchanted creature and allows an enchanted Equipment to grant the same ability.”

Runeforge Champion

A Dwarf Warrior, Runeforge Champion, was also revealed today as a tutor for Rune cards while reducing their mana cost. Runeforge Champion is a three-drop 2/3 that lets a player search their library/graveyard for a Rune card upon entering the battlefield. The Dwarf Warrior also allows a player to pay one mana to cast the Rune, rather than its normal casting cost.

Players can check out the MTG cycle of Runes when KHM is released digitally on Jan. 28. An official tabletop release is scheduled for Feb. 5.