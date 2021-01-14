MTG Kaldheim Snow lands synergize with spoiler Tundra Fumarole

Sorcery removal spells in Red got an upgrade today via the Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim spoiler Tundra Fumarole when cast using Snow lands.

The upcoming Kaldheim set in MTG will contain a total of five Snow-Covered lands. These lands don’t do anything on their own. But when used, they can provide payoffs like free mana with today’s KHM spoiler, Tundra Fumarole.

Image via WotC

CMC: 1(RR)

Type: Snow Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Tundra Fumarole deals four damage to target creature or planeswalker. Add colorless mana for each Snow spent to cast this spell. Until the end of turn, you don’t lose this mana as steps and phases end. (Snow is mana from a snow source).

Illustrated by Simon Dominic and containing the flavor text “The only thing that smells worse than troll is burnt troll,” Tundra Fumarole has the potential to impact Standard and Limited formats. Three mana for a four damage removal is solid, especially in Limited. Tundra Fumarole isn’t an Instant speed spell, but it makes up for that by providing a player with free colorless mana when cast with Snow mana.

As an added bonus, the colorless mana produced is Snow mana, according to the reminder text—Snow is mana from a snow source, of which Tundra Fumarole is a Snow Sorcery. The colorless Snow mana produced by Tundra Fumarole can also be used for the new mechanic Foretell or to pay a Kicker cost.

Digital play for KHM begins on Jan. 28 with an official tabletop release of the set coming on Feb. 5.