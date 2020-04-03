MTG introduces cycle of Ikoria Cycling mana rocks

Three color mana rocks were revealed in today’s Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth spoilers, promoting mana synergies within multicolored and C2020 preconstructed Magic: The Gathering decks.

Set to release digitally on April 16, IKO features the return of Cycling. The mechanic allows players to discard a card with cycling at a mana cost to draw one. Players can use Cycling for tempo, especially when the mechanic is attached to an Artifact Crystal that produces mana.

The five Artifact IKO mana rocks are Savai Crystal, Zagoth Crystal, Ketria Crystal, Indatha Cyrstal, and Raugrin Crystal.

Indatha Crystal

Ketria Crystal

Raugrin Crystal

Savai Crystal

Zagoth Crystal

Each Artifact Crystal (mana rock) has three color options, relieving mana pressure from multi-colored archetypes across multiple Magic formats. With a CMC cost of three, the crystals are similar to lockets. But with the added feature of Cycling, players may dump lockets in exchange for the mana rocks.

Arcane Signet, released with the ELD set, is also similar to the Artifact Crystals. It costs one less mana to cast while adding one of any color mana upon tapping. Senior MTG designer Gavin Verhey confirmed that every C2020 preconstructed deck contains a reprint of Arcane Signet today. But it’s likely that several of the Artifact Crystals revealed might be in the decks as well.

Crystals have multiple functions within Ikoria lore, causing monsters to mutate while also alerting humans to their presence. Using crystals as a means to access additional mana fits the overall theme of the set and could provide multicolored decks with an additional mana tool with added value.