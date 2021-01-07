MTG introduces Boast mechanic via Kaldheim spoiler Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Kaldheim's digital release is scheduled for Jan. 28 in MTG Arena and MTGO.

Spoiler season officially began today for the Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set, Kaldheim, revealing the new Boast mechanic with a Legendary Demon Rogue.

Containing a total of 285 cards, the Kaldheim (KHM) set features a Viking-themed World Tree plane with two new and two returning mechanics. Principle product designer Mike Turian explained the new MTG Boast mechanic on Twitch today with the reveal of Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire.

If you battle gloriously, you shall be rewarded with the brand new mechanic Boast. #MTGKaldheim pic.twitter.com/u8S5R0Ap2g — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 7, 2021

The new Boast mechanic highlights what “Vikings do best: attack and boast about it,” Turian said. Players can activate the mechanic when a creature attacks but only once a turn. In the case of Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire, players can pay a Boast cost of 1(B) to Tutor a card.

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

CMC: 2(B)

Type: Legendary Creature—Demon Rogue

Keyword: Deathtouch

Stats: 2/3

Rarity: Rare

Boast ability: Pay 1(B). Target player searches their library for a card, then shuffle their library and puts that card on top of it. (Activate this ability only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn).

A second new mechanic, Foretell, was also revealed today, allowing players to exile a card from hand for a cost and then cast it later for its Foretell cost. Returning mechanics within KHM are Changeling and Snow.

A digital release of KHM is scheduled for Jan. 28 in MTG Arena and MTGO. The official launch via tabletop will take place on Feb. 5.